Argentine finalists of Regional Student Competition to visit “my neighbors in the Falkland Islands”

8th Monday, September 2025 - 09:38 UTC Full article

The applicants answered the question “Why would I like to meet my neighbors in the Falkland Islands?” in a video

The British Embassy in Argentina announces the 10 finalists from Argentina to the Regional Student Competition 2025/2026. The applicants answered the question “Why would I like to meet my neighbors in the Falkland Islands?” in a video.

The winners of the competition will be announced shortly.

This regional competition, organized by the Falkland Islands Government and the British Embassies in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, offers winners (one from each country) the chance to visit the Falklands for a week with all the costs covered.

The contest is meant to promote the cultural exchange between the Falklands and the region, and to spread knowledge about the Falkland Islands and its people. This is the sixth time that this competition has been held in Argentina.

List of 10 finalists:

• María Abril Aquistapace

• Milagro Josefina Campero Ciares

• Zaira Chavez

• Franco Daniele

• Lara Di Camillo

• María Lilián Fernández Prandi

• Candela Gonzalez Niesl

• Azucena Legorburu

• Gustavo Montenegro Haro

• Sol Elizabeth Riehme

In order to enter the competition, these participants presented student certificates issued by the following universities: Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (Buenos Aires city), Universidad Nacional de Tucumán (Tucumán), Pontificia Universidad Católica Argentina (Santa Fe), Universidad Nacional de Rosario (Santa Fe), Universidad de Congreso (Mendoza), Universidad Nacional de Córdoba (Córdoba), Universidad Tecnológica Nacional (Santa Cruz), Universidad Católica de Santiago del Estero (Santiago del Estero), Universidad de San Andrés (Buenos Aires).

he next General Election is currently expected to take place in December 2025.

Ahead of this, to ensure that the public well-informed about the election process and the government, the Legislative Assembly has prepared a set of resources to provide clear and accessible information on the Islands’ political system, the role of MLAs, and the election process. Additional contextual material such as the National Accounts, Islands Plan, and Assembly Standing Orders, has been added to this section of the website.