Falklands General Election, Legislative Assembly provides information on the political system

Falkland Islanders love to exercise their right to vote and strongly support the democratic system (Pic EFE)

Ahead of the General Election expected to take place in December 2025, the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has prepared a set of resources to provide clear and accessible information on the Islands’ political system, the role of MLAs, and the election process.

Additional contextual material such as the National Accounts, Islands Plan, and Assembly Standing Orders, have been added to this section of the website, which are available on the Assembly’s website, “Candidate and Voter Handbook”

THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE GENERAL ELECTION

Elections are at the heart of democracy, giving people the power to shape the future of their community and country. In the Falkland Islands, our General Election is more than just a vote—it is a vital expression of self-determination, a principle that allows us to govern ourselves and make decisions that reflect the will of the people who live here.

SELF-DETERMINATION AND THE FALKLAND ISLANDS

As a self-governing British Overseas Territory, the Falkland Islands elects its own representatives to lead and make decisions on behalf of the people. By voting in a General Election, Islanders actively participate in shaping policies, laws, and the future direction of the Islands. Every vote cast strengthens our right to self-determination and demonstrates our commitment to democratic governance.

THE ROLE OF MLAs IN OUR COMMUNITY

Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are elected to represent the people of the Falklands. Their responsibilities go beyond making laws—they advocate for the Islands internationally, set budgets, and in Executive Council make key decisions on budgets. MLAs are accountable to the public, meaning they must listen to and act in the best interests of the people they serve. For more in depth information on the political structure of the Falkland Islands pick up the Political System Guidebook.

WHY EVERY VOICE MATTERS

Even if you cannot vote—whether due to age, residency status, or other reasons—you can still be part of the democratic process. Elections are not just about marking a ballot; they are about discussion, debate, and engagement.

You can: *Attend public meetings to hear from candidates and ask them questions. * Engage with MLAs and candidates about issues that matter to you. * Encourage others to vote and participate in civic discussions.* Stay informed about policies and decisions that affect the Islands.

A COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY

Democracy thrives when people engage with it. By voting, standing as a candidate, or simply taking part in discussions, Islanders contribute to a stronger, more representative government. Elections are not just about the present—they shape the future for generations to come. Your participation—whether as a voter, candidate, or engaged citizen —helps ensure the Falkland Islands remains a fair, democratic, and self-determined society.