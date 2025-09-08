Irfaan Ali sworn in for second term as Guyana's President

“Leadership is not a pursuit of self, but a covenant of service,” Ali stressed

Mohamed Irfaan Ali, of the People's Progressive Party-Civic (PPP-C), was sworn in on Sunday for his second term as Guyana’s President after winning the Sept. 1 elections. when the PPP-C also secured 36 seats in the National Assembly.

Ali, a 45-year-old doctor of planning, emphasized a commitment to selfless service, unity, and reducing the cost of living through measures like no new taxes and lower electricity costs.

He stressed inclusive governance, vowing to work with all sectors, including the opposition, to foster national development under the “One Guyana” ethic, ensuring equality in dignity and opportunity for all citizens.

On Sunday, Guyana's Electoral Commission (Gecom) ratified Ali's victory as the candidate with the highest number of votes. Gecom Chairman Vishnu Persaud certified the numerical superiority of the PPP-C over the other contenders and congratulated the victor.

Ali, who has been President of Guyana since August 2020, after holding important public offices since 2006, pointed out during his acceptance speech that “leadership is not a pursuit of self, but a covenant of service.”

“I stand before you this day, both humbled and exalted by the solemn honour you have once more entrusted to me to serve as your President,” he added.