Lib-Dems, ICCF.UK and Falklands sponsor Conference on Unregulated Fishing in the South Atlantic

8th Monday, September 2025 - 09:52 UTC Full article

MLA John Birmingham will be representing the Falkland Islands

The vitally important issue of unregulated fishing in the South Atlantic will be addressed during a fringe meeting at the Liberal Democrat Conference next 21st September at the Bournemouth International Center. Full name of the presentation will be, “Protecting the Blue Frontier: Combating unregulated fishing in the South Atlantic.”

The conference is cosponsored by the ICCF UK (International Conservation Caucus Foundation), and FIG, (Falkland Islands Government), and will have four main speakers, Dr. Roz Savage MBE MP for South Cotswold, acting as Chair; Dr. Al Pinkerton MP for Surrey Heath; MLA John Birmingham (Member of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly), and Lucy Kay, Public Affairs Manager Open Seas

Anybody planning to attend the Liberal Democrat Conference is invited to attend the Bournemouth International Center, 21st September from 11:30 to 12:30

ICCF Group, An organization that promotes U.S. leadership in international conservation, develops conservation leaders in Congress, and supports on-the-ground conservation solutions.

ICCF-UK: This is the United Kingdom branch of The ICCF Group, which works to advance conservation governance and political will in the UK and Europe.