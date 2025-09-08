Lib-Dems, ICCF.UK and Falklands sponsor Conference on Unregulated Fishing in the South Atlantic

The vitally important issue of unregulated fishing in the South Atlantic will be addressed during a fringe meeting at the Liberal Democrat Conference next 21st September at the Bournemouth International Center. Full name of the presentation will be, “Protecting the Blue Frontier: Combating unregulated fishing in the South Atlantic.”
The conference is cosponsored by the ICCF UK (International Conservation Caucus Foundation), and FIG, (Falkland Islands Government), and will have four main speakers, Dr. Roz Savage MBE MP for South Cotswold, acting as Chair; Dr. Al Pinkerton MP for Surrey Heath; MLA John Birmingham (Member of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly), and Lucy Kay, Public Affairs Manager Open Seas
Anybody planning to attend the Liberal Democrat Conference is invited to attend the Bournemouth International Center, 21st September from 11:30 to 12:30
ICCF Group, An organization that promotes U.S. leadership in international conservation, develops conservation leaders in Congress, and supports on-the-ground conservation solutions.
ICCF-UK: This is the United Kingdom branch of The ICCF Group, which works to advance conservation governance and political will in the UK and Europe.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Perhaps they should invite Argentina?Posted 2 days ago 0
https://www.escenariomundial.com/2025/09/06/las-jornadas-de-cancilleria-y-pesca-omiten-la-pesca-ilegal-en-alta-mar-y-malvinas/
They can talk about ‘the blue Pampas’ while we talk about “Protecting the Blue Frontier’, mainly from them.
PH, they would use it as propaganda. Argie flags being waved as soon as they land,Posted 2 days ago 0
But all of the sea in the South Atlantic belongs to Argentina?Posted 2 days ago 0
Argentina’s bi-continental map with its maritime spaces.
Falklands – the Land Dominates the Sea Principle: https://www.academia.edu/126312465/Falklands_Land_Dominates_the_Sea_Principle