Major rally in São Paulo calls for Bolsonaro's amnesty

8th Monday, September 2025 - 10:47 UTC

The protesters also waved US flags, thanking Trump for siding with Bolsonaro

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro staged a rally on Sunday on Paulista Avenue in São Paulo, requesting a blanket amnesty for those convicted or charged with participating in the Jan. 8, 2023, coup attempt, particularly their leader, whom they regard as the better candidate for the 2026 elections, despite being disenfranchised.

Organized by Pastor Silas Malafaia, the protest focused on “total and unrestricted amnesty.” It was attended by Governors Romeu Zema (Minas Gerais) and Tarcísio de Freitas (São Paulo), as well as former First Lady Michele Bolsonaro. De Freitas, a potential presidential candidate himself, voiced his support for Bolsonaro. Michele Bolsonaro concluded her speech by reciting the Lord's Prayer and asking for forgiveness for Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre De Moraes.

In addition to pro-Bolsonaro messages, some protesters displayed signs and US flags thanking President Donald Trump for his sanctions against Brazil for prosecuting Bolsonaro and many of his allies. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva described this as a contradiction for ”Brazilian patriots clinging to the boots of the US president.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) is expected to conclude its review of the case this coming Friday.