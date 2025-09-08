Pope Leo XIV canonizes first saint to have lived in the 21st Century

Pope Leo XIV canonized two young Italians, Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati, on Sunday at a ceremony in St. Peter's Square before a crowd of around 70,000 people.
The first such announcement by the US-born Pontiff involved the Catholic Church's first-ever saint to have lived in the 21st Century: Acutis died in 2006 at the age of 15. He was known for his use of technology to spread the Catholic faith, earning him the nickname “God's influencer.”
He created a website documenting Eucharistic miracles and is considered the first millennial saint. His canonization was expedited due to two recognized miracles, including the healing of a Costa Rican woman's daughter, who had a severe head injury. Pier Giorgio Frassati (1901-1925) was a lay student and social activist.
In his homily, the Pope praised both men as examples for young people, stating that they understood that a faithful life is more valuable than worldly pursuits. He encouraged all people, especially the youth, to make their lives a “masterpiece” by dedicating themselves to God.
