Pope Leo XIV canonizes first saint to have lived in the 21st Century

8th Monday, September 2025 - 10:30 UTC Full article

Una vida de fe es más valiosa que las ocupaciones mundanas, dijo León XIV

Pope Leo XIV canonized two young Italians, Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati, on Sunday at a ceremony in St. Peter's Square before a crowd of around 70,000 people.

The first such announcement by the US-born Pontiff involved the Catholic Church's first-ever saint to have lived in the 21st Century: Acutis died in 2006 at the age of 15. He was known for his use of technology to spread the Catholic faith, earning him the nickname “God's influencer.”

He created a website documenting Eucharistic miracles and is considered the first millennial saint. His canonization was expedited due to two recognized miracles, including the healing of a Costa Rican woman's daughter, who had a severe head injury. Pier Giorgio Frassati (1901-1925) was a lay student and social activist.

In his homily, the Pope praised both men as examples for young people, stating that they understood that a faithful life is more valuable than worldly pursuits. He encouraged all people, especially the youth, to make their lives a “masterpiece” by dedicating themselves to God.