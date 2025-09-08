World’s largest cruise vessel, 250.000 tons and 10.000 pax, ‘Legend of the Seas’, hits the water in Finland

Royal Caribbean International has recently marked a milestone in the cruise industry, the world’s newest and largest cruise ship, Legend of the Seas, has officially touched the water for the first time.

This marks a significant achievement in the cruise world, as the ship nears its grand debut in 2026. Built in Turku, Finland, the ship is part of Royal Caribbean’s Icon class, joining its sister ships Icon of the Seas and Star of the Seas, both of which made waves earlier this year.

This impressive feat of engineering took place at the Meyer Turku shipyard, where the Legend of the Seas was floated out after its dry dock was filled with over 348 million litres of water. The process, which took almost 12 hours, was a critical moment in the ship’s construction. Now, the ship has moved to the outfitting dock, where finishing touches will bring it closer to its maiden voyage.

At 250,800 gross tons, Legend of the Seas is slightly heavier than its sister ships, Icon and Star. However, it boasts some remarkable features that set it apart. The ship is designed to carry nearly 10,000 passengers and crew, making it one of the largest cruise ships in the world. Its sheer size is matched only by the amenities it offers, making it an appealing option for travelers looking for a one-of-a-kind vacation experience.

The ship features eight distinct neighborhoods, each offering a unique atmosphere for guests to explore. From the exhilarating activities in the waterpark at sea to the luxury dining options, Legend of the Seas is set to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Its innovative design includes the integration of cutting-edge technology to enhance guest experience, all while maintaining an environmentally sustainable approach.

The introduction of Legend of the Seas is more than just the unveiling of a new cruise ship, it marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of cruise tourism. For tourists seeking an all-inclusive, action-packed holiday, the Legend promises a level of luxury and excitement that redefines the traditional cruise experience.

With its massive waterpark, an array of dining experiences, and over-the-top entertainment options, this cruise ship is poised to become a bucket-list vacation for adventure lovers and families alike. Its size and the variety of amenities available on board will cater to all types of travelers, from those seeking relaxation to those in search of thrill-filled activities. This is more than just a ship; it’s a floating city offering something for everyone.

The Legend of the Seas is scheduled to make its grand debut in 2026, with a Mediterranean itinerary kicking off the ship’s maiden voyage. After its time in the Mediterranean, it will set course for the Caribbean in November of the same year. With its ability to accommodate nearly 10,000 guests, the ship promises to deliver a seamless blend of luxury and adventure, offering various itineraries that showcase the beauty of the Mediterranean and the vibrant cultures of the Caribbean. Legend of the Seas marks a pivotal moment in cruise tourism, providing travelers with more luxury, adventure, and entertainment than ever before.