Argentine-born woman killed in Jerusalem terrorist attack

Sara Mariela Voloj de Mendelson had lived in Israel since childhood

Argentine-born Sara Mariela Voloj de Mendelson was among the six people killed by Palestinian terrorists on a Jerusalem bus on her way to work on Monday. Voloj, aged 57, was also the only woman to have died in the incident, which also left 13 people wounded.

Voloj, who had lived in Israel since childhood, was on her way to work at the time of the attack. She was a well-known figure in the Bnei Akiva youth movement. Her death was confirmed by Rabbi Eliahu Hamra of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) in a message on social media.

”It is with deep sorrow that we confirm that Sara ('Sarita') Mariela Voloj de Mendelson is one of the fatal victims of today's terrorist attack in Jerusalem,“ Hamra posted on X.

The two assailants, who started shooting at passengers waiting in line, were eventually gunned down by security forces and armed civilians. According to local media, they stemmed from the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir condemned the attack. The Argentine Foreign Ministry also issued a statement condemning the violence and all forms of terrorism.

While Palestinian attacks in the region are not uncommon, this incident was noted for its high number of casualties.

According to Israeli police, two Palestinian attackers arrived in a vehicle at an intersection near Israeli settlements in occupied East Jerusalem and opened fire on civilians waiting at the site.

”It is a clear act of terrorism,“ Israeli Police Spokesman Dean Elsdunne said. ”They targeted innocent civilians,“ the official added.

Among the fatalities was also a 25-year-old Spanish citizen, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Paramedics transported the wounded to hospitals in the area and also treated a dozen people who suffered anxiety attacks.

The Magen David Adom emergency service explained that the attackers fired from the street, hitting both those waiting at the bus stop and passengers on board.

”The Argentine Republic strongly condemns the brutal terrorist attack perpetrated in Jerusalem, which claimed the lives of innocent men and women, including Argentine citizen Sara Mendelson,“ Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein said in a statement. ”The Argentine Republic reiterates its absolute rejection and condemnation of all manifestations of terrorism and violence, scourges that threaten peace, democratic coexistence, and the universal values we defend,“ he went on. ”It also reaffirms its firm commitment to the fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of intolerance and discrimination.”