French PM loses confidence vote and must resign

9th Tuesday, September 2025 - 09:00 UTC Full article

Bayrou is the sixth Prime Minister under Macron since his 2017 election, but the fifth since 2022

French Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a confidence vote in Parliament on Monday and is set to resign shortly, forcing President Emmanuel Macron to weather a new crisis. “In line with Article 50 of the constitution, the prime minister must submit the resignation to his government,” Assembly Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet announced.

After serving just nine months, Bayrou prompted the high-risk vote over his government's austerity budget, which he claimed was necessary to address France's national debt.

Bayrou's government was defeated with 364 votes against and 194 in favor. This marks the first time a French prime minister has been removed by a confidence vote, rather than a motion of no confidence.

Macron now faces the critical decision of either appointing a seventh prime minister or calling for a snap election. Polls indicate that a majority of French people want him to resign, though he has ruled this out. A new election is risky as it is unlikely to secure a clear majority for his party and could lead to significant gains for the far-right.

The political turmoil is set against a backdrop of public dissatisfaction, with Macron's approval ratings at an all-time low. Social tensions are also rising, with upcoming strikes and protests planned by unions and social movements.

Analysts believe the far-right, led by Marine Le Pen, has its strongest chance ever of winning the 2027 presidential election. Le Pen's political future was in doubt after a court conviction and a five-year ban from holding office. However, a recent court decision to hear her appeal before the 2027 election has revived her presidential ambitions. She has publicly called on Macron to hold a snap election.

In this scenario, the Socialist Party has offered to form a government, but their economic proposals conflict with Macron's priorities, complicating any potential alliance.