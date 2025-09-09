Milei creates committee to weather post-election crisis

However, Milei is not considering any cabinet changes or modifications to its economic course

Argentine President Javier Milei will form a new national political committee and has called for dialogue with governors nationwide, following Sunday's crushing defeat against Peronism-Kirchnerism in the province of Buenos Aires' midterm federal elections, Spokesman Manuel Adorni announced on Monday.

Milei will chair a new national political committee, which includes his sister Karina Milei, Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, Advisor Santiago Caputo, Lower House Speaker Martín Menem, and Adorni.

The President has instructed Francos to establish a “federal dialogue committee” with provincial governors, particularly those who claim that Casa Rosada has not been supportive. Salta Governor Gustavo Sáenz has accused the government of “screwing us over with public works” and demanded “mutual loyalty.”

The new approach is seen as a way to dilute political responsibility for Sunday's loss and project an image of change without fundamentally altering the government's course, ahead of the Oct. 26 midterm elections in other districts.

Despite the political setbacks and ongoing economic challenges, government officials have stated that there will be no changes to the cabinet or the economic program. According to local media, most governors have reacted with skepticism.

The electoral defeat in Buenos Aires deepened internal tensions within the ruling party and highlighted the lack of structure in the country's most important district, only a few days after significant Congressional setbacks, mixed with corruption allegations involving alleged kickbacks from the National Disability Agency (Andis), as well as falling real wages and rising poverty.