Bolivia beat Brazil to secure berth in football World Cup playoffs

10th Wednesday, September 2025 - 09:48 UTC Full article

Miguel Terceros scored Bolivia's winner in the 46th minute

Bolivia secured a spot in the 2026 World Cup playoffs with a historic 1-0 victory over Brazil, who had already qualified. The win, which was Bolivia's first against Brazil in 31 years, came from a penalty kick scored by Miguel Terceros in the 46th minute.

The victory placed Bolivia in seventh place in the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) qualifying table with 20 points, earning them a spot in the playoffs. Venezuela, needing a win to qualify, lost to Colombia and were eliminated alongside Peru and Chile.

The teams to qualify directly for the World Cup were Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil, and Paraguay.

The playoffs for the final World Cup spots will be held from March 23 to 31, 2026. The draw for the 2026 World Cup groups is scheduled for December 5 in Washington, DC.

Other results Tuesday were: Venezuela 3 Colombia 6; Ecuador 1 Argentina 0; Chile 0 Uruguay 0; and Peru 0 Paraguay 1.