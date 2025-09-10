California woman who had her dog vote faces jail time

Youref claims she was trying to expose the US electoral system's flaws

A California woman named Laura Yourex is facing felony charges after she allegedly registered her dog, Maya Jean, to vote and cast ballots in its name. The charges, which include perjury and voter fraud, could lead to a six-year prison sentence if she is convicted.

Yourex reportedly registered her dog to vote in Orange County and successfully cast a ballot for the pet in a 2021 regional election. A second ballot sent in 2022 was rejected. Yourex also allegedly posted photos on social media of her dog with an “I voted” sticker and a ballot, even after the dog had passed away.

The defendant's legal team stated that she “sincerely regrets her clumsy attempt” to expose what she believed were flaws in the electoral system. She self-reported the incident to the Registrar of Voters in an effort to show that a dog could be registered to vote without proof of identification.

The case highlights a sensitive issue in the US surrounding voter security. While independent studies have found voter fraud to be rare, allegations—often amplified by political figures—have increased distrust in the system.

Yourex, 62, a resident of Costa Mesa, near Los Angeles, was charged with one count of perjury, one count of seeking or offering a false or altered document, two counts of voting without authorization, and one count of registering a non-existent person to vote.

“Laura Yourex sincerely regrets her clumsy attempt to expose irregularities in our voting system by trying to prove with a demonstration that even a dog can register to vote,” Jaime Coulter told the media.

“Ms. Yourex did not shy away from taking personal responsibility, as she herself reported the matter to the Orange County Registrar of Voters, with the intention that it be investigated and ultimately improve our electoral system,” he added.

Under California election law, citizens can register to vote by submitting a sworn statement, signed under penalty of perjury, with their personal information and party preference.

“Proof of residence or identification is not required for citizens who register to vote in regional elections or to cast a ballot in regional elections,” said a statement from the Orange County District Attorney's Office. “However, proof of residence is required for voters who are voting in a federal election for the first time.”

“Consequently, the ballot submitted by Maya Jean in the 2022 primary was challenged and rejected.”