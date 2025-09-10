Falklands Legislative Assembly marks Gibraltar Day

Today, 10 September, the Falkland Islands joins our friends in Gibraltar in marking Gibraltar Day, which celebrates Gibraltar’s 1967 referendum where its people overwhelmingly chose to remain under British sovereignty.
As fellow Overseas Territories, the Falklands and Gibraltar share a strong connection through our shared values of self-determination, community, and resilience.
To mark the day, the flags of the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar will fly side by side on Victory Green.
The Legislative Assembly extends warm wishes to the people of Gibraltar on this special day.
