Gibraltar National Day 2025

10th Wednesday, September 2025 - 13:52 UTC

Today, 10th September is Gibraltar National Day when most of the population dress up in the natinal colours of red and white and there are many events including a political rally at Casemates Square.

The first National Day celebration, organised by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) was held at John Mackintosh Square (the Piazza) on 10 September 1992 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the day the 1967 sovereignty referendum when Gibratarians voted on whether to remain British or to join Spain. The result was a landslide with 12,138 voted for Britain and only 44 for Spain.

There was another referendum in 2002, when the UK Labour government floated the idea of joint sovereignty for Gibraltar where with a turnout of 88% over 99% of the electorate did not support the idea.

From its small beginnings National Day has grown into a regular annual event, except for the Covid years. For environmental reasons the spectacular release of balloons has been discontinued and this year the firework display is being replaced by a display of an array drones. A change which will be popular with dog owners.

The political rally features a cross-party group of parliamentarians from the UK. The delegation will be led by the Chair of the All-Party Group on Gibraltar Amanda Martin MP. It will include representation from the Labour Party, the Conservative Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Ulster Unionists and Crossbenchers. In addition, the group included former Conservative MP and chair of the group Sir Bob Neill who earlier in the week was given the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar.

In his speech the Gibraltar Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, sent his best wishes to those who could not attend because they were in Hospital and those Gibraltarians watching from around the world as these days the event is broadcast on GBC television streamed on the Internet.

Mr Picardo read out a warm congratulatory message from King Charles the Third, The King of Gibraltar.

Post Brexit, the top issue is the upcoming EU treaty which he said is in the last stages of preparation and he his government would be making sure it’s as safe and secure as the deal they have announced is.

He said “This promises a new relationship with our neighbours, We are ready to build a better future, A future with more opportunities.”

The speeches ended on a high note with red and white confetti being fired into the air over the crowd.

Whilst there is great optimism and hope for the future, the details of the EU treaty have yet to be published. Meantime in Spain, after Prime Minister Sanchez threatened to resign in April 2024, he seems to have consolidated his position which is good news for an agreement as the opposition, the conservative Partido Popular and the far right VOX party, are less enthusiastic about any deal which benefits Gibraltar, even if it is essential for the 15,000 Spaniards who cross the border to work in Gibraltar.

But whatever happens, today Gibraltar is in the mood to celebrate its National Day and ongoing relationship with the United Kingdom.

By Jim Watt in Gibraltar