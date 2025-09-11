Milei appoints new Interior Minister

11th Thursday, September 2025 - 10:22 UTC

Catalán was second-in-command to Francos

Argentine President Javier Milei reinstated the Ministry of the Interior and appointed Lisandro Catalán to head it as part of a broader political strategy to rebuild ties with provincial governors following last Sunday's political setback in the province of Buenos Aires.

Catalán is a lawyer with a background in public administration. He had previously served as the second-in-command to Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos. His appointment restores Interior's ministerial rank, giving him greater authority in negotiations with provincial leaders.

A “Federal Committee” has been created to facilitate dialogue with “like-minded governors.” The committee will be composed of President Milei, Chief of Staff Guillermo Francos, Economy Minister Luis Caputo, and the new Interior Minister, Lisandro Catalán.

With this move, the Libertarian government hopes to better push forward its agenda and address the emerging political instability.