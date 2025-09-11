Milei has been working daily from Casa Rosada since Sunday's defeat

11th Thursday, September 2025 - 19:59 UTC Full article

Presidential Secretary Karina Milei set up a workgroup in Parliament to avoid further defections from the ruling LLA

In an attempt to portray a Government going about its business as usual following last Sunday's electoral defeat in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentine President Javier Milei shifted his routine from the Olivos Residence to Casa Rosada for four consecutive days as of Thursday.

This week alone, he has led multiple Cabinet meetings, created a federal roundtable to improve relations with governors, appointed an Interior Minister, and met with the head of the Inter-American Development Bank and Ericsson's global CEO Börje Ekholm, together with Yossi Cohen, CEO of Ericsson Americas; Rodrigo Dienstmann, President of Ericsson South Americas; and Carolina Barrionuevo, Country Manager of Ericsson Argentina.

The meeting came as no surprise, considering that the Libertarian administration had pledged not to allow the formation of monopolies following the purchase of Telefónica by Telecom Argentina.

Meanwhile, Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei paid a visit to Congress together with Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo to handle rifts among the ruling party's deputies and prevent potential defections, given the waning political muscle Sunday's elections heralded.

Karina Milei and Caputo created an “anti-defection” commission chaired by Congresswoman Lilia Lemoine to maintain La Libertad Avanza's (LLA) unity ahead of the impending mid-term elections in districts other than the province of Buenos Aires, as well as to shield Congressman Martín Menem's position as Speaker of the House.

She also told the 19 LLA lawmakers that there would be no sessions in the coming days to “wait for the waters to calm down,” according to local media.

Lemoine and fellow Deputy Romina Diez from Santa Fe will try to contain their own and build bridges with future legislators. This measure was taken after Carlos D'Alessandro, Gerardo González, and Marcela Pagano left the bloc weeks ago.