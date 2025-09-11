The Philippines greenlights Paraguayan beef imports

11th Thursday, September 2025 - 09:21 UTC Full article

“This achievement reflects international confidence in the quality, health, and credibility of Paraguayan production,” Peña said

Paraguay's National Animal Health and Quality Service (Senacsa) announced on Wednesday that the Philippines' Department of Agriculture has officially authorized the import of beef, pork, and poultry from the South American country, which thus added a new destination to its clientele of almost 60 countries.

The Philippines joins a growing list of countries, particularly in Asia, that have opened their markets to Paraguayan meat, reinforcing the nation's position as a reliable global supplier.

This achievement is the result of collaborative efforts between Paraguay's public and private sectors, which have strengthened the international credibility of the country's veterinary and sanitary systems.

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña celebrated the news, stating that it reflects international confidence in the quality and safety of their products. “Paraguayan meat is conquering the world. We celebrate the opening of the Philippines as a new destination for our beef, pork, and poultry. This achievement reflects international confidence in the quality, health, and credibility of Paraguayan production,” he said.

Following this announcement, Paraguayan meatpacking plants will be able to begin exporting meat and offal from these species to the Philippine market.