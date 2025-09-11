Tickets for flights between Shanghai and Buenos Aires available

11th Thursday, September 2025 - 09:30 UTC Full article

China Eastern will use Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft for the biweekly route

China Eastern Airlines has begun selling tickets for its new flights from Shanghai to Buenos Aires, which are scheduled to commence on December 4. The new service will become the world's longest direct flight by duration, lasting some 29 hours with a technical stopover in Auckland, New Zealand, for refueling.

Flight MU745 will connect Buenos Aires (EZE) to Shanghai (PVG) with a two-hour technical stopover in Auckland (AKL). The total travel time is estimated at 29 hours on the return leg and 25 hours and 30 minutes on the outbound leg. The journey will cover a distance of nearly 20,000 kilometers.

Economy class fares are available from around US$1,715 for the full trip. In comparison, a one-way ticket from Buenos Aires to Auckland costs approximately US$1,924.

The route will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, configured with First Class (6 suites), Business Class (52 seats), and Economy Class (258 seats), and will run twice a week: Mondays and Thursdays from Shanghai, and Tuesdays and Fridays from Buenos Aires.

This new air link is seen as a significant diplomatic and commercial gesture that could strengthen ties between China and South America. It also offers a new travel option that avoids routes through Europe or North America, which is particularly relevant for travelers seeking to avoid conflict zones. It is also a better alternative to trips requiring multiple stopovers, adding up numerous flying hours.

The choice of Auckland as a stopover represents a strategic change from the original plan approved by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in November 2023, which included a stopover in Madrid. This new configuration capitalizes on China Eastern's growing relationship with New Zealand, allowing for a more direct and efficient route.

The carrier airline is part of the SkyTeam alliance, as is Aerolíneas Argentinas, which opens up the possibility of establishing a regional hub in Ezeiza. This strategy could benefit passengers from the Brazilian market and other South American countries seeking alternatives for travel to Asia and Oceania.