Brazil: Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years and 3 months in jail

12th Friday, September 2025 - 10:59 UTC Full article

Bolsonaro's legal team can still appeal the ruling

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) has sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison for his role in a coup plot following the 2022 elections. The ruling was handed down by a solid 4-1 majority after Chamber Chairman Cristiano Zanin cast the final vote.

Bolsonaro was found guilty of five serious crimes, including armed criminal organization, attempted coup d'état, and attempted violent abolition of the rule of law.

The sentence consists of 24 years and nine months in a closed prison, with the remainder to be served in an open or semi-open prison. As the sentence exceeds eight years, he will begin his term in a closed facility.

Seven other individuals, including former military personnel, were also found guilty and handed down lesser sentences.

The verdict has drawn strong reactions. Former President Bolsonaro's son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, stated that they would “fight to the end” and not accept the ruling.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the verdict as a “witch hunt” and warned that the United States would “respond accordingly.”

The former president's defense can still file appeals, meaning the final sentence will not be immediate.

US President Donald Trump described the verdict as “very surprising.” A long-time political ally of Bolsonaro's, Trump drew a parallel between the legal proceedings against the former Brazilian leader and those he has faced himself in the United States, suggesting that both are politically motivated.

The historic conviction has led to a deep division in Brazil. Supporters of Bolsonaro held a vigil and organized protests. Flávio Bolsonaro also insisted his father would run for president in 2026, despite being disenfranchised.

On the other hand, Bolsonaro's critics took to the streets to celebrate what they called a “historic day,” a “triumph for democracy,” and a turning point in the fight against fascism.