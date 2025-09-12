First batch of Argentine deportees from US back home

12th Friday, September 2025 - 10:16 UTC Full article

The number of Argentine deportees was minimal compared to other nationalities, Ambassador Oxenford explained

Not so long ago, Argentines were hoping to be allowed back into the United States' visa waiver program. Then, some procedural glitch froze the initiative until further notice. On Thursday, the first batch of Argentine deportees arrived at Buenos Aires' Ezeiza International Airport as a result of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

The repatriation flight was carried out in secrecy, out of security concerns. The exact number of deportees was not disclosed, with reports fluctuating between 10 and 16, some of whom had been detained for various immigration violations. Others had valid work permits, long-term US residency, and children who are US citizens, but were expelled nonetheless due to expired visas, irregular entry, or minor criminal records.

While the deportees denounced inefficient consular aid, Argentina's Ambassador to Washington, Alejandro Oxenford, insisted that it was the “prerogative of each country” to enforce its immigration laws and decide who stays and who leaves. He added that the number of Argentine deportees was minimal compared to other nationalities. Trump's stiff immigration policy has resulted in over 150,000 deportations so far.

“We are assisting with all the care that Argentine citizens deserve. There have been no incidents,” Oxenfors said. “Argentina is one of the countries on the continent with the fewest cases. The Argentine number is very small. It is infinitesimal, like seventeen in a million,” he added.

In Buenos Aires, the Foreign Ministry made no comments, citing “confidentiality reasons.”

The deportees boarded a Boeing 767-300 aircraft seating up to 247 passengers, it was also reported. The flight made stops in Bogotá (Colombia) and Belo Horizonte (Brazil) because it was carrying people of other nationalities.