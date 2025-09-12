Peru's Congress shelves complaint against Boluarte

Boluarte can still be investigated once her term ends

Peru's one-House Congress has voted to shelve a constitutional complaint against President Dina Boluarte regarding the deaths and injuries during protests following the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo in December 2022.

The Parliamentary Permanent Committee voted 12 to 10 to dismiss the complaint, citing insufficient evidence that Boluarte and her ministers intended to cause the deaths.

The Public Prosecutor's Office charged Boluarte and several former ministers with failing to prevent police and military repression that resulted in 49 deaths and over 250 injuries, though other sources claim higher numbers.

Critics argue that the decision ensures impunity and prevents the Prosecutor's Office from conducting a full investigation. Left-wing parliamentarian Ruth Luque stated that even without direct criminal intent, the president should be held accountable for the lives lost.

Family members of the victims denounced the decision, stating that Congress had “turned its back” on the population and their suffering.

In a separate development, Constitutional Court (TC) Chief Justice Luz Pacheco announced that a ruling would be issued later this month on the request for clarification filed by President Boluarte about the scope of investigations against her.

Pacheco explained that the measure will define the frequency and extent of the actions the Public Prosecutor's Office can perform during the presidential term. She also noted that the current ruling maintains the validity of all evidence already obtained, which can be used once her term ends. The court's decision does not limit the Public Prosecutor's Office from conducting interviews or reviewing documents, but will rather seek to prevent contradictory interpretations.