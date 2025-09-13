Avelo Airlines buying 50 Embraer passenger jets

The purchase is not reached by Trump's 50% tariffs

US carrier Avelo Airlines has placed an order for 50 Brazilian-built Embraer E195 E2 jets for US$4.4 billion, it was announced this week. The purchase is not subject to President Donald Trump's 50% tariffs on products from the South American country.

The airline has also expressed interest in another 50 aircraft of the same model, which could bring the total order to 100 units.

Avelo will be the first US airline to operate Embraer’s largest and most advanced commercial aircraft. The company currently operates Boeing 737NGs. Deliveries of the new aircraft are scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.

According to Embraer, the E195-E2’s improved short-runway takeoff performance, range, fuel efficiency, and low noise level make it the ideal model for expanding Avelo’s route network.

“The E195-E2 is a game changer for airlines seeking to grow profitably while enhancing passenger experience,” said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“Avelo is complementing its fleet of narrowbody aircraft with the E195-E2, the leader in its category. Its extremely efficient fuel consumption, quiet operation, and ability to function on short runways will enable it to open up new markets,” he added.

Embraer products had originally been included in the 50-percent tariff imposed on Brazil. However, the manufacturer was exempted from the tax at the end of July, when the US government announced a list of around 700 products considered exceptions, including aircraft and aviation parts. (Source: Agencia Brasil)