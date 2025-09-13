Paraguay and Argentina among few opposing UN stance on Palestine

Buenos Aires sided with Israel on the Palestine issue but condemned Navitas' presence in the Falklands

Southern Common Market (Mercosur) Members Argentina and Paraguay were two of the few countries opposing the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) overwhelming decision Friday to support a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The so-called “New York Declaration” was adopted with a vote of 142 in favor, 10 against, and 12 abstentions.

Co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, the document outlines a roadmap for peace through an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all the Israeli hostages, the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state, the disarmament and removal of Hamas from governance in Gaza, and the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries.

Also against the initiative were the United States and Israel, who dubbed the vote “disgraceful,” calling the UNGA a “political circus” and arguing that the resolution emboldens Hamas. The US representative described the resolution as a “misleading and ill-timed publicity stunt” that undermines diplomatic efforts.

Palestine expressed gratitude to the nations that voted in favor, inviting those who opposed it to listen to “the voice of reason” and choose peace.

The vote took place just after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had publicly stated there would never be a Palestinian state.

Despite siding with Israel, Buenos Aires could not help but raise the Falklands/Malvinas sovereignty dispute with the United Kingdom and condemned the Israeli company Navitas Petroleum LP operating in the South Atlantic territory. For President Javier Milei's Government, the company's activities were illegal because they took place unauthorizedly in what Argentina considers its sovereign territory, having previously declared Navitas Petroleum's activities to be “clandestine” and barring it from any undertakings in the country for 20 years.

Navitas “operates illegally in Argentine territory and does not have permits for hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation from the competent authority,” the Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement about the exploitation of 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil through a license granted by the British administration.

”The Argentine Republic recalls that any unilateral exploration and exploitation of natural resources, renewable and non-renewable, in the disputed area is contrary to the provisions of Resolution 2065 (XX) and related resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Special Committee on Decolonization,“ Buenos Aires insisted.

”These resolutions recognize the existence of a sovereignty dispute between the Argentine Republic and the United Kingdom and urge both governments to resume negotiations in order to reach, as soon as possible, a peaceful solution to the controversy,“ the South American country further argued.

”In full compliance with international law, the Argentine Republic reserves the right to take all additional measures it deems necessary to safeguard its sovereign rights and interests,” the Argentine government insisted.