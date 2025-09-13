Peru: Chiclayo to hold festive weekend marking Leo XIV's birthday

Robert Francis Prevost became Pope Leo XIV this year

The Peruvian city of Chiclayo is holding a massive two-day tribute this weekend to celebrate Sunday's 70th birthday of its former US-born Bishop Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV.

Festivities on Saturday will begin with a grand serenade at the Pergola in Main Park. The event, organized by the Provincial Municipality of Chiclayo and other local associations, features a diverse artistic and cultural program, including Afro-Peruvian music, traditional dances, and a choir performance.

The celebration continues on Sunday with the raising of the papal flag and a mass in his honor at the Parish of San Pedro de Monsefú, a church he frequented during his time as bishop.

The events are a tribute not only to his spiritual leadership but also to the personal bond with the community.

Local artisans from Monsefú have created unique, handmade gifts to send to the Vatican, including a hand-painted tablecloth, an embroidered table centerpiece, and a fine fabric stole.

The tribute also features a variety of traditional dishes and baked goods. Chefs and bakers will offer typical breakfasts and dishes like seco de cabrito, a meal Prevost once enjoyed.

In a grand finale, the Monsefú Bakers' Association will present a giant cake, a one-meter marraqueta bread, and a bread monstrance.

The tribute is seen as more than a religious event; it's a celebration of Chiclayo's identity, with residents and institutions uniting to honor a leader who left a lasting legacy in their city.

In addition, the Catholic organization Milagro Eucarístico Perú 1649 shared a video reliving a meeting on September 14, 2022, when the current Pontiff, then local bishop, was greeted outside the cathedral by members of the group. The video has become a symbol of the closeness that the current leader of the Catholic Church maintained with the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prevost's time in Peru marked a period of renewed pastoral proposals and the strengthening of social and religious projects. His election as Pope this year was welcomed in Chiclayo with joy and pride.