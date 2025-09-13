Utah: Suspect in Kirk's murder under arrest

Tyler Robinson was turned in by his family

US authorities have arrested the 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Robinson was taken into custody near Zion National Park after a family member contacted police. Law enforcement officials believe he acted alone.

Robinson's father recognized him from a police-released photo and urged him to turn himself in. Robinson initially refused but later complied, leading to his arrest on charges of aggravated murder and other felonies.

The suspect had become increasingly political and held a strong dislike for Kirk's views. Evidence includes messages from the Discord app in which Robinson discussed a rifle and engraved bullets. A rifle matching the description was found at the crime scene.

The arrest was first announced by President Donald Trump, who pointed out that the capture had taken place with “a high degree of certainty.” Governor Spencer Cox of Utah credited the suspect's family for their help and called for national de-escalation of political violence.

Kirk's widow, Erika, spoke publicly for the first time, vowing to continue her husband's work and thanking President Trump, who announced he will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Kirk was shot while speaking to a crowd at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Robinson is in the Utah County Jail under arrest on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, according to local media. Robinson owned a gray Dodge Challenger, matching the vehicle the police saw on surveillance video.