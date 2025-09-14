Falklands, Chilean Independence Day reception at Government House

One of the many Chilean festivities in the Falklands, this one recently with visiting Princess Anne

The Governor of the Falkland Islands, Colin Martin Reynolds, is looking forward to hosting an event to celebrate Chilean Independence Day on the evening of Thursday, 18th September. Current government House constraints mean numbers will be limited to 100 guests

Government House would like to ask those members of the Chilean community interested in attending this year’s event to register their interest by emailing ghouse@sec.gov.fk by 17:00 on Monday 15th September.

Please note: Registering your interest does not guarantee an invitation to the event.

Chileans represent 9% of the total Falklands population (3.662), not born in the Islands, and are well integrated.

Celebrating Chile’s independence is a traditional event in the Falklands, organized and held at Government House, as are other significant Days of the many different nationalities that make up the Falklands community.

Media Trust

In related news Falklands’ Governor Martin-Reynolds is looking for new Trustees to fill a number of vacancies on the Media Trust.

The Media Trust is a statutory body with a vital role to play in the community.

The purpose of the Media Trust is to oversee the running of Penguin News and Falklands’ Radio and to protect their editorial independence. This is an interesting and rewarding role for anyone with an interest in the media environment in the Falklands.