Ecuador toughens measures for Venezuelan migrants

15th Monday, September 2025 - 22:02 UTC Full article

“No one is losing rights, but Ecuador is regaining control of its borders and protecting the lives of its citizens,” Congresswoman Lucía Jaramillo explained

The Ecuadorean Government of President Daniel Noboa decided on Monday to terminate a 15-year-old migration agreement whereby Venezuelan nationals were granted a simplified visa and residency process.

Noboa's administration cited a lack of funding for migration programs and the need to strengthen border controls for security reasons. Effective Sept. 1, Venezuelans now must obtain a temporary transit visa through Ecuador's general immigration system, ending the previous simplified procedure.

In addition, a migration amnesty for Venezuelans whose residency certificates had expired also ended, leaving many unable to leave the country, according to Yo te Apoyo Foundation President Betzabeth Jaramillo.

This change is not intended to “shut the door” on migrants but to ensure proper legal processes and protect its own citizens. “No one is losing rights, but Ecuador is regaining control of its borders and protecting the lives of its citizens,” Congresswoman Lucía Jaramillo explained. The measure had been in force since 2011, under then-President Rafael Correa.

As of April, Ecuador was home to over 440,000 Venezuelan migrants and refugees, a smaller number compared to neighboring countries like Colombia and Peru, which have received the largest share of the nearly 7.9 million Venezuelans who have left their country.