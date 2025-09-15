Falklands at UK Parties conference; “next year will have to include Reform”

MLA Birmingham will attend the three main UK party conferences

A representative from the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, together with the team from the London Office, FIGO, will attend this year’s Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat UK Party conferences later this month.

Lib-Dem are holding their conference in Bournemouth, 20/23 September, Labour in Liverpool, 38 September to October first and Conservatives, in Manchester, 5 to 8 October.

The member chosen for such significant task is MLA John Birmingham, who is not running for reelection in the coming December General Election. As was previously announced MLA Birmingham whilst at the Lib Dem conference, will join a meeting discussing ways to combat unregulated fishing in the South Atlantic. It is hoped that the Falklands can engage with other parties in the future.

MLA Roger Spink whose area of responsibility is Corporate Government Services, including Budget, Fiscal and Audits, plus Archives and Legal and Legislative Services, anticipated that the next Legislative Assembly will have to consider attending the Reform Party of Nigel Farage conference as well, which has become a leading force, according to opinion polls in UK.

“We have a supporter the Senedd Laura Jones from Wales, who has moved from the Conservative party to Reform and she’s pledged her continues support for the Falkland Islands”, MLA Spink said.

However, “I think our public diplomacy in the UK has always been on the basis of getting cross party support for the rights of the people of the Falklands to determine their own future”.

“It’s very important we get that message across to party members or all the main parties in the UK”