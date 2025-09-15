Fish, Trace, Ship – help shape UK Fish Export Service

UK must ensure exports can continue to flow smoothly into EU, once the changes come in to effect on 10 January next year.

The United Kingdom Marine Management Organization (MMO) is inviting fishers, merchants, and exporters to help shape changes to the Fish Export Service (FES) to keep seafood exports flowing to Europe from next January.

The EU is set to update its requirements for Illegal Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing regulations, and so everyone involved in the UK’s seafood supply now has a role to play in ensuring UK exports can continue to flow smoothly once the changes come in to effect on 10 January next year.

The UK’s Fisheries Administrations have launched the Fish, Trace Ship campaign to support the UK’s seafood supply chain to prepare for the additional data and information the FES will need to generate catch certificates.

As part of the work to make the FES ready, MMO has set up a research panel to engage with fishers, merchants and exporters so they can help design and implement the changes.

MMO has set up a dedicated campaign site, www.FishTraceShip.campaign.gov.uk, to provide an easy-to-access information resource as well as a source of latest news and educational guides.

The online content will be continually updated over the coming weeks and months so businesses are urged to sign up for updates to ensure they are always up to speed with developments.