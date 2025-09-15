Trump entices foreign investors to bring skilled labor to US

“If we didn’t do this, all of that massive investment will never come in the first place,” Trump also pointed out

US President Donald Trump has called on foreign companies investing in his country to bring on their skilled personnel to train American workers in the manufacturing of complex products.

In his posting on Truth Social, Trump specified that this temporary transfer of human capital would help the US “relearn” how to build products like semiconductors, ships, and trains, which he says the country has lost its expertise in.

Trump emphasized that the request is not intended to discourage foreign investment, stating, “We welcome them, we welcome their employees, and we are willing to proudly say we will learn from them,” he reckoned.

In his view, this strategy would ultimately allow the U.S. to not only regain its manufacturing prowess but also “do even better than them” in the future. “We need to learn from others how to do it, or in many cases, relearn, because we used to be great at it, but not anymore,” he said. In shipbuilding, for example, the country used to build one ship per day, and now it barely builds one per year,“ he said.

”When foreign companies that are building extremely complex products, machines, and various other 'things' come into the United States with massive investments, I want them to bring their people of expertise for a period of time to teach and train our people to manufacture these very unique and complex products,” Trump wrote on Sunday.