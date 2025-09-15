UK and Brazil to show global leadership on fertilizers sustainability

UK and Brazilian officials signed the Memorandum of Understanding which seeks ways to make fertilizer production more sustainable and efficient.

The UK and Brazil have launched a partnership to tackle the environmental impact of fertilizers and boost the resilience of our food production. Priority areas for the partnership will look at protecting biodiversity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as developing more resilient supply chains.

Signed by UK Special Representative for Nature, Ruth Davis and Brazilian Deputy Agricultural Minister Cleber Oliveira Soares, the memorandum of understanding seeks ways to make fertilizer production more sustainable and efficient. It includes increased collaboration on research and innovation, boosting supply chain resilience and sharing best practice.

This partnership comes as part of efforts to drive greater global co-operation of sustainable fertilizer production and use, showcasing the UK’s and Brazil’s global environmental leadership ahead of COP30 – where plans to boost the cooperation of governments and international organizations on fertilizers will be emphasized.

While fertilizers are beneficial for agriculture, they can cause significant pollution when overused and be a driver of climate change – being responsible for 5% of all global greenhouse gas emissions. It’s therefore vital to optimise their use and increase efficiency wherever possible.

UK Special Representative for Nature, Ruth Davis said: “Global cooperation is vital to restore the health of our soils, protect nature, and guarantee food systems for future generations. Fertilisers are crucial for our food security, so it is vital that their production and use evolves in line with today’s environment and climate challenges.

“Brazil, host of COP30 and one of the world’s most biodiverse nations, have set an important example on tackling this vital issue. Together, we can unlock innovation, improve nitrogen management, and build resilience across landscapes and livelihoods.”

Brazilian Deputy Agricultural Minister, Cleber Oliveira Soares said: “For Brazil, advancing sustainable practices in the use of fertilizers means combining the strength of our agriculture with the responsibility to protect biodiversity and natural resources.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has been investing in research, innovation, and international cooperation to ensure that food production grows in an increasingly sustainable and efficient way.

“This partnership with the United Kingdom reinforces Brazil’s commitment to promoting solutions that reconcile food security, resilient supply chains, and the climate urgency we all share.”