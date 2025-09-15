Venezuela: Chavismo braces for what it sees as imminent US invasion

With eight US warships and a nuclear-powered submarine deployed in the region, Caracas believes Washington is seeking to force regime change

Nicolás Maduro’s government says it is prepared for a US military attack and has intensified training for troops and militias under the so-called Operation Independence 200. “We are activating all action and deployment capabilities to be ready. If Venezuela were attacked by the American empire, (we must) activate the armed struggle of the Venezuelan people in perfect popular-military-police fusion,” Maduro declared during a military event in Caracas.

Senior chavista officials claim the presence of a US fleet in the Caribbean is not a deterrent maneuver but the prelude to an attack. “They are in a first phase of threat. They want panic and internal fractures. Without that, what remains? To destroy this country with missiles,” an officer close to the president told El País.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López warned that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces are in “maximum preparation” and that “not only the military, the entire people are ready to give their lives.” At Fuerte Tiuna, he recently led a training session, stressing that “while they pressure us with psychological operations, we are ready.”

Tensions escalated after a US missile strike on a Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean killed 11 people. Chavismo rejects Washington’s version that the victims were members of the Tren de Aragua criminal group. Diosdado Cabello, the regime’s number two, accused the United States of “murdering innocents” and asked: “What is the objective? To fight drug trafficking? If that were the case, they should have their fleet in the Pacific, where 85% of Colombia’s drugs exit.”

In parallel, chavismo is tightening internal discipline. Cabello now wears a cap in public appearances with the slogan “Doubt is treason,” while Maduro has ordered massive civilian training. According to EFE, Padrino López announced that there will be military training sessions “every Saturday” and that this week defensive exercises were carried out in possible amphibious landing areas.

