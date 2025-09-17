New study links squid abundance around Falklands to ocean conditions

Researchers Dr. Tobias Buring, Dr. Alastair M. Baylis, and Dr. Paul Brickle combined extensive oceanographic datasets with advanced modelling techniques

A new study has developed an innovative model to forecast the abundance of Argentine shortfin squid (Illex argentinus) in the Falkland Islands region, highlighting how environmental variability drives key fluctuations in this vital resource.

Researchers Dr. Tobias Buring, Dr. Alastair M. Baylis, and Dr. Paul Brickle combined extensive oceanographic datasets with advanced modelling techniques. They found that temperature and zooplankton are the primary drivers of squid abundance, while sea surface height variations and ocean eddies also play influential roles.

“By linking squid density directly to specific oceanographic variables, our model improves the prediction accuracy of seasonal shifts, offering fisheries a more dynamic tool,” said lead author Dr. Tobias Buring.

Co-author Dr. Alastair Baylis added: “Understanding how eddy structures and temperature–zooplankton interactions shape squid distribution helps us anticipate critical changes in the ecosystem.”

The Argentine shortfin squid is central both to regional economies and the marine food chain. By forecasting its abundance, fisheries managers can plan quotas, adapt to environmental change, and strengthen long-term sustainability.

The research, published in Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Science, was funded by Atlantic Catch Ltd. and supported by the Falkland Islands Fisheries Department. The team now aims to validate the model with in situ observations and extend forecasting capabilities under future climate change scenarios.

“Forecasting this important resource is essential for the Falklands,” the authors concluded.