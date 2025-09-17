Venezuela and Iran pledge to strengthen nuclear cooperation

Venezuela's Deputy Science and Technology Minister Alberto Quintero met in Vienna with Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) head Mohamad Eslami to discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear technology, as well as the expansion of collaboration in the production of radiopharmaceuticals and the development of nuclear education and research.

The encounter took place during the 69th regular session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Both dignitaries also reviewed the possibility of reactivating accelerators in Venezuela, which had been rendered inoperable due to sanctions imposed by the United States. Iranian specialists expressed their willingness to repair and recommission these items.

Quintero and Eslami also emphasized the continuity of cooperation in various areas and agreed on a future trip to the Asian country by Venezuela's Science and Technology Minister Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez.

During his speech at the event, Quintero highlighted the importance of promoting the role of atomic energy in the promotion of peace, health, and global development, assuring that its application does not contribute to warlike ends.

Meanwhile, Argentine diplomat Rafael Mariano Grossi said in his message as IAEA Director General that the world was facing “challenging times” given the numerous “acts of terrorism, multiple military conflicts, and the erosion of nuclear norms,” which called for his organization to rise “to the challenge” of “nuclear weapons proliferation” and “the risk of nuclear war.”

“History shows that when confidence disappears, international peace and security are at risk,” he also pointed out. “Remember what happened in Iraq, in Syria, and most recently, and dramatically, in Iran,” where “we had to withdraw our inspectors.”