Bolivian broadcasters cry censorship from electoral authorities

18th Thursday, September 2025 - 21:53 UTC Full article

In some cases, the fines exceed the commercial value of the stations themselves

The National Association of Journalists of Bolivia (ANPB) and the Bolivian Association of Radio Broadcasters (ASBORA) have condemned the “disproportionate” fines that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) imposed on over 30 media outlets following the recent elections. They argue that these fines threaten the financial stability and continuity of the media, which could lead to closures and job losses.

The TSE based its sanctions on the publication of opinion columns about the electoral process. In the case of radio and television, the omission of the “advertisement” or “space requested” caption in commercial broadcasts.

Both organizations have spoken of “disproportionate amounts” as fines reached up to 250 national minimum wages (more than BS$687,000, or US$98,172.3), which was deemed excessive. In some cases, the penalties exceeded the value of the media outlets themselves.

ASBORA also claimed the sanctioning procedure lacked a clear legal framework and constitutional guarantees, such as the right to an effective defense and the ability to appeal.

“These are disproportionate and irrational sanctions, applied uniformly to small and large radio stations, without considering the particular circumstances of each case,” warned ASBORA in a letter to TSE Chief Justice Óscar Hassenteufel.

“Until there is a clear regulation that respects constitutional principles, no broadcaster should be sanctioned with fines that threaten its very existence,” ASBORA underlined.

The associations argued that these fines were a form of punishment that could lead to censorship, discourage media participation in future elections, and ultimately affect the public's right to information.

Both the ANPB and ASBORA have urged the TSE to review and revoke these sanctions to protect a pluralistic and independent media system.