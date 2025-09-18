Falklands Election, how to stand for the Legislative Assembly

18th Thursday, September 2025 - 08:55 UTC Full article

General Election night in the Falklands, dozens expecting results of the polls and ready to celebrate

The Falkland Islands Government Legislative Assembly, made up of eight elected members, which holds full internal self-governance, with the power to legislate for the “peace, order and good government” of the islands under the Islands 2009 Constitution.

It administers public services, sets policy, and passes legislation, with the exception of alterations to finances or taxes, which require the Governor's permission. The Assembly is supported by an Executive Council and chaired by a Speaker, but it lacks the power over foreign affairs, which remains with the UK government.

But who can aspire to be a member of the Legislative Assembly. Falklands’, rules indicate that to be eligible to stand for election in the Falkland Islands the following criteria must be met:

*Be over the age of 18 on the date of the election.

* Be registered to vote in the Falkland Islands (gained by having Falkland Islands status).

That’s all! To stand for Legislative Assembly you don’t have to have any specific qualifications or prior experience. Candidates must adhere to ethical campaigning practices, including: Respecting election rules and spending limits. Avoiding false claims or misinformation, treating opponents and voters with respect, and complying with all legal requirements set by election authorities.

However there are some key considerations ahead of standing for Election. Choose which constituency you want to stand for. Camp residents can stand for Stanley, and vice-versa. While MLAs represent the Islands as a whole they also represent their constituency.

Pick two supporters and four electors to sign your nomination form to stand for election. They must be from the constituency that you’re standing in. We also suggest that you get more electors and supporters than you technically require—as people can only be electors or supporters for one candidate, and if one of yours has forgotten that they did it for someone else then it may make your registration as a candidate ineligible. You must pay a £100 deposit to stand, which is returned unless you receive one eighth of the votes cast.

Candidates must track campaign spending and adhere to the limit set by the Government. All financial records should be properly maintained for reporting purposes. The spending limit is set per constituency by a cash limit and a value per elector, identified by the amount of electors on the electoral roll. This will be announced ahead of the election.

Candidates should be prepared to: Participate in debates and public forums. Engage with journalists and answer policy-related questions. Utilize social media responsibly to connect with voters. Address public concerns effectively and professionally.

On polling day, candidates: Must not campaign within polling stations and should be prepared for post-election processes, including vote counting.

Election Campaign, what you can do and what you cannot.

Running for election is an opportunity to connect with the community and share your ideas. Campaigning should always be open, fair, and respectful. Below is a simple guide to acceptable and unacceptable methods.

Visit constituents – Meet people in person, and listen to their concerns. Host public meetings or surgeries – Offer times where people can come and ask you questions.

Speak with the press or give interviews – Share your views openly with the wider public. The press does have their own rules about giving candidates equal representation, however, so you’ll need to respect their requests about how much they speak to you, and when.

Send campaign materials – Flyers, posters, and social media posts are all legitimate ways to spread your message. Use social media responsibly.

Share your vision, interact with voters, and answer questions respectfully. Engage at community events – Going to gatherings and public events can be great opportunities to meet voters, but don’t harass people or try to take over the event.

Treating (bribery) – Offering food, drink, gifts, or favors in exchange for support is not allowed. Spreading lies or slander

Attacking opponents with false or misleading claims is unethical and can damage public trust. Misusing government resources

Public funds, facilities, or official positions must never be used for campaign purposes. Intimidating voters, pressuring or harassing individuals to vote a certain way is not acceptable. Campaigning inside polling stations – Once people are voting, they must be free from outside influence.

Elections are about giving voters a fair choice. Respect, honesty, and openness will help you build trust—not just for your campaign, but for the future role of MLA if elected.