Falklands: Successful Maritime Recovery Takes Place

18th Thursday, September 2025 - 12:41 UTC Full article

The yacht LA MARGUERITE, which departed Stanley on Sunday, got into difficulties yesterday afternoon shortly after entering Argentine waters to the southwest of the Falkland Islands.

The Falkland Islands Maritime Authority, cooperating closely with both the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Ushuaia and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Fareham, coordinated the response operation yesterday evening and overnight.

Vessels involved in the response were the Spanish-flagged trawler FESTEIRO, the Falkland Islands-flagged trawler ARGOS PEREIRA and FPV LILIBET.

The lone sailor was recovered by the FESTEIRO just before 5am this morning and both the FESTEIRO and FPV LILBET are now heading towards sheltered waters off New Island to transfer the sailor to FPV LILIBET later today for his eventual return to Stanley.

The Falkland Islands Government wishes to offer fulsome thanks to all those, afloat and ashore, involved in this successful recovery operation.