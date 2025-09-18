Legislative Assembly marks Chilean Independence Day

Today, the Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands extends warm greetings to the Government and people of Chile as they celebrate their Independence Day.

Chile and the Falkland Islands share a long-standing friendship rooted in geography, people, and history.

Generations of Chileans have made the Falklands their home and contributed enormously to the life of our community, so much so that

Chileans were the fourth most represented nationality in our community in the 2021 Census. Our links remain strong today through family ties, trade, culture, and regular transport connections.

On this important day, we celebrate the achievements of the Chilean people and honour the enduring partnership between Chile and the Falkland Islands.

Felices Fiestas Patrias to all our Chilean friends and neighbours.