Lower House deals Milei a heavy blow amid nationwide protests

18th Thursday, September 2025 - 10:12 UTC

Milei has convened a cabinet meeting at Casa Rosada for Thursday

Argentina's Lower House dealt a significant blow to President Javier Milei on Wednesday by overturning his vetoes on bills that would increase funding for public universities and pediatric hospitals. This action follows large protests in Buenos Aires and other cities nationwide, where thousands of students, teachers, and healthcare workers demonstrated against the Libertarian government's budget cuts.

The rejection of the vetoes received strong support from opposition parties, including a divided vote within Milei's own lawmakers and some of their allies.

The bills are now up to the Senate, where the opposition is expected to have the two-thirds majority needed to win the legal battle.

This legislative setback adds to growing challenges, including a recent drop in popularity and an electoral defeat in Buenos Aires, amid corruption scandals involving Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei, whom many believe needs to leave Casa Rosada ahead of the Oct. 26 midterm elections in most districts because she has become, as the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) put it, a “liability” for the head of State.

The rejection of the executive branch's veto of the Pediatric Emergency Law, approved weeks ago by both chambers, had 181 votes in favor, 60 against, and 1 abstention.

Meanwhile, the university financing bill was ratified by 174, with 67 against, and 2 abstentions.

Also showing internal divisions were lawmakers from former President Mauricio Macri's Propuesta Republicana (PRO) bloc, once a staunch ally of Milei's.

In this scenario of a weakened La Libertad Avanza (LLA), Milei has convened a cabinet meeting at Casa Rosada for Thursday.