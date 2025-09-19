Bolivian media reach arrangement with TSE

The TSE has now granted outlets the right to defend themselves in light of the heavy fines imposed

The National Association of Journalists of Bolivia (ANPB) and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) have reached an agreement to address the issue of fines imposed on media outlets following the August 17 presidential elections.

The ANPB had previously voiced concerns that these fines were disproportionate and could lead to media closures. The agreement specifies that the media outlets that were notified of violations now have the opportunity to present evidence in their defense to the TSE.

In a letter to the TSE, they must also express their commitment to following electoral regulations, particularly for the upcoming runoff. The TSE will then evaluate this evidence and consider revising or annulling the proposed sanctions.

This plan seeks to protect the continuity of media operations, the jobs of journalists, and citizens' right to access independent and pluralistic information during the electoral process, it was explained.

During a meeting between TSE Justice Gustavo Ávila Mercado and Intercultural Service for Democratic Strengthening (SIFDE) Director Omar Santa Cruz Soriano, the issue of the disproportionate fines was reviewed, resulting in the aforementioned resolution. The ANPB noted that these steps would prevent media closures or restrictions on their operations.

“The agreement reached has as its central objective the preservation of the essential role of the media in democracy and the protection of the job security of those who work in the press. The ANPB will continue to accompany this process, in defense of a free, pluralistic, and democratic communication system,” the organization said in a statement.