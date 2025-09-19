Falklands, Loligo Season closes a week earlier to conserve stock levels

The notice has been issued due to the lower 95% confidence interval of estimated biomass levels

The Falkland Islands Government Fisheries Department has issued a closure notice for the second Loligo season, which will end at 23:59 today, Friday, 19 September.

The notice has been issued due to the lower 95% confidence interval of estimated biomass levels approaching the threshold the Fisheries Department uses for conservation of stock levels.

The season had been scheduled to end on 29 September.

The Fisheries Department wishes to thank the fishing industry for their close collaboration during the season.