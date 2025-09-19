Noboa declares curfew in five of Ecuador's provinces

“Democracy cannot be replaced by threats, blockades, or impositions that disregard the will of the people,” the Ecuadorean government of President Noboa contended

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa has declared a curfew in five provinces and extended the state of emergency to an eighth province. These measures were adopted in response to planned protests over the elimination of a diesel subsidy, resulting in a rise from US$1.80 to US$2.80 per gallon, sparking outrage among transport workers and other social sectors.

Executive Decree 146 provides for a curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the provinces of Cotopaxi, Imbabura, Chimborazo, Bolívar, and Carchi. Additionally, it suspends the right to freedom of assembly.

Noboa's government said that these actions were necessary to protect public order and prevent “violent or abusive demonstrations” that could disrupt daily life and the economy.

“Those who engage in acts of terrorism, illegal roadblocks, or organized violence will be punished according to the law,” the Ecuadorian Presidency posted on social media while accusing the opposition of “sowing doubts and imposing their demands on the popular mandate.”

“It is an appropriate measure to reduce movement during the night and early morning, in accordance with the level of risk in each locality,” the President argued in the decree's rationale.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) has called for an “immediate and indefinite national strike” to demand the reversal of the subsidy's elimination and to protest against other government policies.

Earlier this week, Noboa declared a state of emergency for 60 days in the provinces of Carchi, Imbabura, Pichincha, Azuay, Bolívar, Cotopaxi, and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas “due to serious internal unrest,” adding Chimborazo to the list on Thursday.

In the current scenario, the Armed Forces and the National Police may “prevent and break up gatherings in public spaces where threats to security are identified,” it was also mandated.