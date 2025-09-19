Starmer and Trump sign key bilateral deal

They disagreed, however, on the UK's intentions to recognize a Palestinian State

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a major “technology prosperity deal” on Thursday, focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and civil nuclear energy. The agreement is expected to bring over US$205 billion in investment from US tech giants to the UK.

According to the British government, London and Washington expressed their common desire to improve bilateral cooperation in science and technology for the “next golden age of innovation” through various key points.

During their meeting at Chequers - the Prime Minister's country residence, 70 kilometers from London - Starmer praised the understanding as the largest of its kind in UK history, while Trump highlighted the “unbreakable bond” between the two nations and predicted they would “dominate the future of artificial intelligence.”

However, Trump admitted during a joint press conference that he did not share Starmer's idea of recognizing a Palestinian State. The Republican leader labeled the case a “disagreement.” The British Labour politician said, nevertheless, that both he and Trump were “leaders who genuinely like each other.”

Following the meeting, the Marine One helicopter carrying Trump and the First Lady to Stansted Airport to board Air Force One back home was forced to make an emergency landing due to a hydraulic issue. They were able to board a backup helicopter and continued on their journey.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the aircraft made the emergency landing “out of an abundance of caution.”