Argentine agency admits to issuing faulty passports

20th Saturday, September 2025 - 01:34 UTC Full article

The documents are still valid, but free replacements are available for those who might need them

Argentina's National Registry of Persons (Renaper) admitted a printing flaw in passports issued between May 12 and June 30 of this year, belonging to the AAL series with specific serial number ranges 314,778-346,228; 400,000-607,599; and 616,000-620,088.

The problem has to do with a type of security ink that does not scan properly under infrared light, which can cause problems at automated immigration checkpoints. However, Renaper insisted that those passports remained valid and secure as other protective features were still functional.

The Renaper's response is a result of actions undertaken by the Ombudsman's Office. A replacement service free of charge has been implemented for holders of affected documents, especially for people with imminent travel plans, who can check their passport's status using a WhatsApp chatbot and seek a new one if necessary at Comprehensive Documentation Centers at the airports of Ezeiza, Aeroparque, Córdoba, Mendoza, and Salta, where service has been reinforced. For non-urgent cases, free replacements are also available at other offices.

The agency has also notified the Canada-based International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to ensure the international validity of the affected documents.