Brazilian ministers skipping UN General Assembly

20th Saturday, September 2025 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Padilha's visa only allowed him to commute between the UN headquarters and his hotel

Brazilian Ministers Alexandre Padilha (Health) and Fernando Haddad (Finance) announced on Friday they would not be joining their country's delegation to the 80th United Nations' General Assembly (UNGA) starting in New York next week.

Padilha cited the restrictions in the US Government's visa granted to him, while Haddad would rather stay in Brasilia, given impending Congressional votings.

”In a communication received from the United States Mission to the United Nations, the Brazilian Ministry of Health was informed of the ban imposed on Minister Alexandre Padilha from attending the meeting of the Directing Council of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in person,“ Brazil's Health Ministry said in a statement.

”The decision violates the Headquarters Agreement with the UN and Brazil's right to present its proposals at the most important global health forum for the Americas. The country is a reference in global public health and one of the main coordinators of actions aimed at defending vaccines, science, and life.“

The visa granted by the United States would only allow Padilha to make restricted trips from the hotel to the UN building, in addition to medical facilities in case of emergency.

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, ”due to these unfounded and arbitrary limitations on Brazilian diplomatic activity,“ Minister Alexandre Padilha will remain in Brazil.

”This is not a measure of retaliation against the minister, but against what Brazil represents in the fight against denialism, which takes away children's right to be vaccinated and guides the setbacks related to health that the American population faces,“ the ministry also pointed out.

”All arrangements are being maintained with the Health Ministry's delegation in New York and Washington, and reinforced by meetings held by the minister himself at events such as COP 30, bilateral dialogues, and missions with representatives from Mercosur and BRICS, blocs chaired by Brazil. Science will continue to advance, and Brazil will not cease to act in defense of its sovereignty,” the declaration went on.

Last month, US President Donald Trump's administration canceled the visas of Padilha's wife and 10-year-old daughter. At the time, the minister's visa had expired in 2024 and was therefore not subject to cancellation. That same week, the US State Department revoked the visas of Brazilian government officials involved in the implementation of the Mais Médicos (More Doctors) program.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio justified the decision by saying that these officials had contributed to a “scheme to export forced labor from the Cuban regime” through Mais Médicos.

Meanwhile, Haddad would rather follow the possible vote on the income tax exemption.

“I will remain in Brazil because of this possibility. We understand that leaders may meet in the House to judge the convenience and opportunity of bringing it to the plenary next week. I am staying partly because of this,” he said.

The Lower House might vote on a bill exempting those who earn up to R$5,000 (US$938.4) a month from income tax (IR). The bill also provides for a partial tax reduction for those who earn between R$5,000 and R$7,350 (US$ 1379.5).

A study by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) estimates that the modification could increase the total number of exempt workers from 10 million to 20 million. The partial reduction is expected to reach 16 million people.

Currently, those who earn up to two minimum monthly wages (R$3,036 - or US$569.8) are exempt from paying income tax.

Last month, the House unanimously approved the urgent request for the bill, which allows the text to be voted on in plenary. (Source: Agencia Brasil)