YouTube shuts down Maduro's channel

20th Saturday, September 2025 - 10:35 UTC Full article

A Buenos Aires-based outlet claimed to have been behind the measure

Google-owned YouTube has removed the official channel of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which had over 233,000 subscribers. While YouTube has not provided an official explanation, sources suggest the removal could be due to violations of the platform's policies on misinformation or automated content.

The channel's closure comes amid escalating tensions between Venezuela and the United States, including a US military presence in the Caribbean for what it calls anti-drug operations. Maduro has denounced this deployment in the southern Caribbean as an attempt to forcibly change the government in his country. So far, three Venezuelan vessels allegedly carrying drugs have been sunk by US forces, President Donald Trump confirmed.

The US has a US$50 million reward for Maduro's capture, accusing him of heading the Cártel de los Soles drug trafficking organization.

The move has drawn different reactions, with some critics viewing it as a blow to official propaganda, while Maduro's supporters see it as an act of censorship.

A Buenos Aires-based media outlet focused on Venezuelan issues, called “Guarimba Digital,” claimed responsibility for the shutdown through a campaign called “Misión Chaquito,” named after the pet of one of its members, who died in June. “Mission Chaquito successful, we hit the target, we did it,” wrote host Gastón Levar on social media.