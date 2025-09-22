Argentine outlet denounces Chilean and Uruguayan help to Royal Air Force

Argentine outlet criticized a Royal Air Force (RAF) transport Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft stopping in Chile and Uruguay on its way to the Falkland Islands, questioning the role of the two South American countries in the British strategy to maintain a permanent military presence in the South Atlantic, despite UN resolutions urging a resolution to the sovereignty dispute with Argentina.
The frequent use of airports in Santiago and Montevideo highlights Chile and Uruguay's role as key logistical hubs for the UK, reinforcing its ability to project power toward the South Atlantic and Antarctica, it was argued. This allows the UK to maintain a strong military presence without needing permanent bases outside the Falkland Islands themselves.
”In line with the United Kingdom's policy of projection in the South Atlantic, where it maintains a permanent military deployment despite United Nations resolutions urging it to resolve the sovereignty dispute with Argentina, a Royal Air Force (RAF) Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft resumed operations in the region, using various airports as stopovers to reach the Mount Pleasant base in the Malvinas Islands,“ Canal 26 pointed out.
”The aircraft took off on September 17, 2025, from Santiago, Chile, bound for Mount Pleasant, completing a five-hour flight. Two days earlier, it had flown the reverse route between the Malvinas and Santiago. In addition, on September 14, the aircraft used Montevideo as a logistical transit point on direct round-trip flights to Mount Pleasant,“ it also noted.
”The recurrent use of airports in Santiago and Montevideo confirms the role of Chile and Uruguay as logistical hubs in the British deployment network,“ the outlet claimed.
”In the case of Chile, Punta Arenas has established itself as a platform for Antarctica, with regular A400M flights and stopovers by ships such as HMS Protector. Uruguay, meanwhile, functions as a technical transit point for aircraft and patrol boats, under a policy of discreet cooperation with London that respects its official position of neutrality,” the report also mentioned.
The article also highlighted that the presence of A400M aircraft was not an isolated event and denounced other RAF maneuvers.
(Source: Canal 26)
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
1, Its none of Argentinas business what Chile and Uruguay do or dont do,Posted 4 hours ago +1
2 Grow up FFS,
This particular flight was an emergency Medical civilian evacuation - when no civilian MediVac plane was available for some time , and as a military aircraft would be difficult straight over southern Argentina and across to Santiago with no prewarning and approvals - it routed south and around Cape Horn in Int Airspace and up Pacific coastline to Santiago non stopPosted 1 hour ago +1
Then return flight was obvious route- Santiago- Monte- Mount Peasant.
So what are they making such a who-har over?- well its because they are who they are!
'United Nations resolutions urging it to resolve the sovereignty dispute with Argentina...'Posted 3 hours ago 0
Argentina still trying to hoodwink the UN. If this is all Argentina has, it should renounce its claim to the Falklands - A Critical Analysis of Argentina at the UN C24 Decolonisation Committee:- https://www.academia.edu/130114630/A_Critical_Analysis_of_Argentina_at_the_UN_C24_Decolonisation_Committee