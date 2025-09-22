Bolivia is a sanctuary for wanted criminals, Interpol chief says

Suspects cannot be arrested on sight, giving them enough time to escape until a warrant is obtained, Bazoalto explained

Bolivia's national director of Interpol, Colonel Juan Carlos Bazoalto, is proposing a legal reform to the country's Code of Criminal Procedure, since the one currently in force makes the country an “attractive territory” for international fugitives.

As per Bolivia's Code of Criminal Procedure, suspects can only be detained if caught in the act (in flagranti delictus), with a court order, with a prosecutor's order, or after an escape from prison.

Bazoalto wants to add a fifth condition that would allow for the immediate arrest of any person with an active Interpol red notice, which would allow a judge to order up to 90 days of preventive detention, giving the petitioning country enough time to formalize an extradition request.

Presently, “if we identify a criminal with a red notice, we cannot arrest him without a court order for extradition purposes. This delays the process and in many cases the fugitive disappears before legal validation is obtained,” Bazoalto said in an interview.

The director noted that this legal loophole has hampered police efforts, citing cases where fugitives, such as a head of Brazil's First Capital Command (PCC), could not be immediately apprehended.

He also contrasted Bolivia's situation with neighboring countries like Argentina, Peru, and Uruguay, where an automatic arrest can be made as soon as a red notice is activated.

Despite these limitations, Interpol Bolivia's actions have resulted in 70 extraditions this year, with another 32 detainees awaiting their marching orders. Bazoalto insists that the proposed reform is crucial for improving national security and preventing Bolivia from being used as a refuge by international criminals. Bolivia currently has around 400 active red notices.