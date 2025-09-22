First Sea Lord simple principle: “un-crewed wherever possible; crewed only where necessary”

First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins challenged the Royal Navy and industry partners to change rapidly to meet the challenges of the modern era.

The head of the Royal Navy has laid down his bold vision to redefine naval operations through drastic technological innovation as he aims to get the Senior Service ready for warfighting within four years, pointed out Forces.net.

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins outlined his mission during his first public speech as First Sea Lord and challenged the Royal Navy and industry partners to change rapidly to meet the challenges of the modern era.

The fundamental work of the Royal Navy to keep the sea lanes open, protect the nation from seaborne attack, promote and defend UK interests around the world persists.

But speaking at the DSEI (Defense and Security Equipment International) defense showcase in London, General Jenkins, said the Royal Navy would be guided by a simple but powerful principle: “un-crewed wherever possible; crewed only where necessary.”

That means the deployment of hybrid air-wings on the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers – a fusion of jets, helicopters and un-crewed systems.

The ambition is to launch the first jet-powered drone from a carrier next year – part of a broader vision for the UK to lead NATO nations in new ways of warfare from the sea.

This will also include the development of the ground-breaking Atlantic Bastion concept – which will see uncrewed escorts, operating with the navy’s new submarines and Type 26 frigates in the North Atlantic, capable of independent operations that will help find, track and act against adversaries if needed.

“If this sounds fanciful, it is not. It is my aim to have the first of our uncrewed escort ships sailing alongside our Royal Navy warships within the next two years,” the First Sea Lord stressed.

“We need to do things differently, to grow and diversify the fleet,” he added. “To speed up the development of new capabilities and technologies, by working with you to improve the flexibility with which we create, operate and improve the means we need to be able to fight and to win.”

“Together we will reimagine the Royal Navy as a new hybrid Navy. We will move to a dispersed but digitally-connected array of crewed, uncrewed, and autonomous platforms that will redefine maritime military power.

“We have a bold vision which will place our country in the vanguard of autonomous warships and maritime warfare – under, on, above and from the sea.”

General Jenkins underscored the navy’s immediate priorities alongside innovation to ensure it moved towards warfighting readiness, including continued delivery of the UK’s nuclear deterrence, empowering people to deliver and removing and streamlining processes to focus on what truly matters.

He also highlighted the Royal Marines continued transformation of the UK Commando Force as they bring new weaponry, technology and tactics to the front line.

“Our Marines anticipated the future of modern warfare and have for almost ten years been transforming in a way that now seems prescient for the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“But now they must go further. Ever more dispersed on the battlefield, connected but capable of independent action, enabled by ever more autonomy, they will be the embodiment of a 21st Century Commando.”

“This is essential because the High North in particular remains a critical area for the UK and a vulnerable northern flank for NATO.”

“It is not only the gateway to the Atlantic for Russia’s increasingly capable submarine force, but it is a region where climate change is setting the stage for intense state competition over territory, access and resources.”

“Our continued ability to operate and fight in this most demanding environment is vital – and the UK Commando Force, as the most experienced and credible extreme cold weather operators, will be the tip of our NATO spear.”